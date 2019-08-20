Water tops Telkwa’s five key priorities

Population wants economic development, council says it needs to build the founcation first

Telkwa council has identified its five key priorities for the next four years.

At its regular meeting Aug. 13, council release the Strategic Priority Plan 2019-2022 from in-camera discussions.

The five priorities are water, sewer, bylaws and zoning, housing and dikes.

The development of the plan started with public consultation with 85 residents participating. That process identified economic development as the village’s second highest priority, but that did not make it into the plan.

“When we sat and went through it ourselves—when we did our internal one with staff and council—we had all the public information that had happened,” Mayor Brad Layton explained. “We said, yes, ec-dev is really important for our community to grow and to get away from 93 per cent residential tax base. But, what is holding us back from getting key, important and meaningful economic development?

“Those are those things, water and all that, we need to get that done. We’re doing this as building the base of the pyramid. If we’ve got ec-dev (at the top), what do we need underneath it to support it?”

The water piece is nearing completion with the new water tower on schedule to come on line in the fall, but there are other pieces of the water system that need attention, including connecting dead-end lines for looping and flow.

On sewer, the village is currently seeking grants to upgrade the aging lines. Similarly with dikes, a preliminary report has been received and staff is applying for grants for improving the village’s flood protection.

Layton explained the village’s zoning bylaws also need an overhaul to ensure they are suitable for diversifying housing options and attracting and supporting businesses.

“I honestly believe we’re in a housing crisis,” he said. “I’m feeling the pressure because if the Telkwa Coal project goes ahead, that’s 120 to 160 full-time jobs and even if we fill them with 50 per cent local people that leave other jobs, we have to house 60 to 70 families potentially. Between Houston, Telkwa and Smithers, we don’t have 60 open houses even combined.”

Addressing the housing issue starts with studying the needs, Layton said.

“We need to know what we need to know instead of going on gut feelings that we know we’re short of living space,” he said.

To that end, at the Aug. 13 meeting, council also received confirmation Telkwa had been approved for a $15,000 grant from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

This money will go part of the way to doing a comprehensive assessment of the housing situation, but Layton said council has other funding options—including using part of the $3.59 million Northern Capital and Planning Grant—to make sure it gets done right.

In the meanwhile, Layton said council is not ignoring the public input it received.

“It doesn’t mean we’re not going to do economic development, we are, we’re following leads of potential businesses we may be able to attract and that kind of stuff, but to get those businesses here we have to have the infrastructure,” he said.

Previous story
UPDATE: Telus to issue bill credits to email service customers affected by outage

Just Posted

Woman hit at Hwy 16 and Main dies from injuries

As of publication, The Interior News has not been able to establish the name of the deceased

Telkwa council cautiously vigilant on crime stats

Crime severity was up, but reporting changes may be the cause, mayor says

July 2019 for Smithers “almost record breaking” says climatologist

David Phillips could only find one year with both more total precipitation and number of wet days

All Nations Driving Academy gets $360K boost from province

Terrace-based driving school bridges gap in services for remote northwest B.C. communities

VIDEO and PHOTOS: Thursday at the Spirit of the North Classical Music Festival

A brass fanfare, Classics on Main and a family folk dance were among the events on Day 2 of the fest

Disney Plus to launch in Canada in November

Analysts say latest streaming service may escalate cord cutting

B.C. manhunt suspects left cellphone video before they died: family

Family member says Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky recorded final wishes

Okanagan bus driver assaulted for asking patron not to smoke

59-year-old in hospital with non-life threatening injuries

UPDATE: Telus to issue bill credits to email service customers affected by outage

Telus.net has been down since Aug. 15

B.C. sets rules for ride hailing, same minimum fee as taxis

Larger operating areas seen as threat by cab companies

Two hiking families team up to extinguish fire in B.C. backcountry

Children and their parents worked for three hours to ensure safety of the popular hiking region

Vancouver man arrested after pregnant woman’s SUV stolen, then crashed

Police are recommending charges against a 22-year-old Vancouver man

Elections Canada to assess ‘partisan’ climate change rhetoric case by case

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier has said climate change is not an emergency nor caused by human

Unseasonable snow forces campers out of northeastern B.C. provincial park

Storm brought as much as 35 centimetres of snow to the Fort Nelson, Muncho Lake Park-Stone Mountain Park

Most Read