Village of Queen Charlotte has issued a water restriction starting July 25 due to hot and dry weather. (Pixabay photo)

Water restrictions in place for Village of Queen Charlotte

Water levels in the river have dropped due to hot and dry weather on Haida Gwaii

For the first time in a couple of years, the Village of Queen Charlotte has issued a water restriction due to dry weather.

“The river that we take the raw water from has dropped in levels over the past few weeks,” said Ben Greenough, public works superintendent for the Village of Queen Charlotte.

The trend for hot and dry weather is expected to last for the next two weeks.

“We want to get a jump on it in case things get even worse,” Greenough said, but added that the village is definitely not in an emergency situation.

As of July 25 there is a Level 1 water restriction, meaning: watering the lawn is not allowed; vehicle washing is allowed, but limited to washing with a hand held hose; don’t refill swimming pools or hot tubs; don’t wash driveways or walkways, although sweeping is okay.

Residents can water their gardens with a hand held hose only during a specific schedule: from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. odd numbered houses can water their gardens on odd number calendar days, and even number houses can water on even numbered calender days.

Most Read