Water Quality Advisory issued for manganese in Smithers

The Town of Smithers has issued a Water Quality Advisory (WQA) due to manganese detected in the Town’s water supply. Do not use town water to mix infant formula.

“A WQA is used in situations where the public health threat is modest, and actions can be taken to reduce the risks by ways other than a ‘boil water notice’ or ‘do not use water’ notice,” an advisory issued by the town reads.

“Manganese in the water supply has been measured at levels up to 0.18 mg/L, which slightly exceeds Health Canada’s Maximum Acceptable Concentration (MAC) of 0.12 mg/L.,” the press release continued.

Manganese is an essential element, (or nutrient), for all living organisms and is present in various kinds of foods as well as some drinking water sources; consuming a small amount of manganese from food or water is needed to stay healthy.

Out an abundance of caution, Northern Health would like water users in the town of Smithers to use an alternate source of water for infant formula, but the water can be used for all other purposes.

“The Town is actively working with Northern Health to develop strategies to reduce the concentration of manganese within the distribution system,” and will further advice the public, when the levels are reduced, the press release concludes.

If you have any questions, you are advised to contact the Town of Smithers.



