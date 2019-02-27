Water main repairs closes Hazelton school for second day

Majagaleehl Gali Aks Elementary School in Hazelton will be closing at noon today, Feb. 27, for further repairs to a broken water main line.

The school was closed abruptly yesterday with expectations repairs would be complete by the evening, but today the Coast Mountain School District announced more repairs are necessary and are expected to be completed by this afternoon or evening. The the school will be open tomorrow, February 28.

School staff are contacting parents and guardians regarding today’s school closure and informing them of the availability of early bus runs. The regular bus runs will remain in place in the event parents and guardians cannot be contacted.

The school district asks parents and guardians to contact the school Principal with any questions.



