Water main breaks at Eighth and Columbia

Hospital unaffected, workers expect to restore water to residential customers by tonight

Town employees are working to restore water to utility users in the area of Eighth Street and Columbia Drive.

The Town was alerted this morning of a waiter main break outside the Child Development Centre and have had to turn off two valves.

CAO Alan Harris was unable to say exactly how many customers were affected, but workers on the scene said three customers on the northwest corner of Eighth and Columbia and about a block and a half of Columbia and Walnut Drive to the west were without water this afternoon.

THE LATEST: Smithers mayoral byelection cancelled

The Child Development Centre which sits on the property where the break occurred earlier announced it was closing down due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Bulkley Valley District Hospital, which sits on the southeast corner of Eighth and Columbia was not affected by the break.

It is expected water will be restored by this evening.

Spring water main breaks are fairly common because of extreme fluctuations in temperature and ground thawing.


