A cottage in Waterford, N.B., is surrounded by flood waters on Wednesday, April 16, 2014. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Gilles Daigle)

Water begins to recede in flood-soaked parts of New Brunswick

Emergency officials say floodwaters appear to have crested in parts of New Brunswick and are finally beginning to recede in the waterlogged region.

Geoffrey Downey of the Emergency Measures Organization says water levels in Fredericton have decreased by about 30 centimetres from eight metres to about 7.7 metres this morning.

In Saint John, the levels are at about 5.6 metres — a drop of about 10 centimetres from Monday.

But, Downey says it still could be days before hundreds of people who left their homes are able to return to them.

About 100 roads are still flooded and some bridges are not passable, while the Trans-Canada Highway remains closed between Fredericton and Moncton.

Downey says Saint John could be below flood stage by Saturday, but people may still not be able to get into their homes in areas further north like Grand Lake and Jemseg that were inundated.

The Canadian Press

