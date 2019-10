The beginning of a First-Nations led pro-LNG community celebration held at Bovill Square in Smithers on Oct. 12 was marked by tension as two protestors spoke out while Sandra George spoke at the microphone. Police were present and had to eventually come and remove one of the protestors from the area.

Watch the video below, and stay tuned for our full coverage of the event.

WARNING: This video contains explicit language, viewer discretion is advised.