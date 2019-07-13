Mip performs at the Bulkley Valley Brewery on July 12 in Smithers. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

WATCH: Mip performs at Bulkley Valley Brewery July 12

Catch two songs from Mip’s nearly three-hour set at the brewery on July 12.

Check out two song’s from Mip’s set at the Bulkley Valley Brewery below!

Mip (a.k.a Marie Perry) arrived in Smithers on Wednesday. But if you missed her at the brewery, she will also be playing at the Kispiox Music Festival, being held from July 26 to July 28, as well at ArtsWells festival from August 2 to August 8 in Wells, B.C.

If you’re interested in reading more about Mip, stay tuned for our July 17 print edition featuring a full profile with the Smithers musician.


