WATCH: Mip performs at Bulkley Valley Brewery July 12

Check out two song’s from Mip’s set at the Bulkley Valley Brewery below!

Mip (a.k.a Marie Perry) arrived in Smithers on Wednesday. But if you missed her at the brewery, she will also be playing at the Kispiox Music Festival, being held from July 26 to July 28, as well at ArtsWells festival from August 2 to August 8 in Wells, B.C.

If you’re interested in reading more about Mip, stay tuned for our July 17 print edition featuring a full profile with the Smithers musician.



