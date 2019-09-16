WATCH: Jessica Patrick’s cousin Jacquie Bowes speaks at the Jessica Patrick Memorial March

Jacquie Bowes speaks to friends, family and supporters of Patrick at the Dze L K’ant Cultural Centre on Sept. 15, 2019.
Watch Bowes’ speech below.
trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
The march commemorated the one-year anniversary of the 18-year-old’s unsolved death
Jacquie Bowes speaks to friends, family and supporters of Patrick at the Dze L K’ant Cultural Centre on Sept. 15, 2019.
Watch Bowes’ speech below.
trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
The march commemorated the one-year anniversary of the 18-year-old’s unsolved death
The march commemorates the one-year anniversary of the 18-year-old’s unsolved death
The jury classified the death accidental with “external pressure to the head [and] neck” as the cause
2016 ruling said feds didn’t give same funding for on-reserve kids as was given to off-reserve kids
Green party leader Elizabeth May unveils her party’s platform in Toronto
Authorities said the two victims were a man and a woman, both aged 18
Huu-ay-aht First Nations wants a safe route between Bamfield and Port Alberni
The Weather Network says precipitation will about average in most parts of Canada
Highway 19 reopened Sunday night after it was closed in both directions
Sharie Minions says she is ‘appalled’ by condition of road where bus crashed
Scheer says the cut would apply to the lowest income bracket
Value-added industry slowly grows as big sawmills close
Some say the high cost of logs is the major cause of the industry’s decline in B.C.
Co-working offices are helping to add capacity to the market
Sales were up five per cent, compared with the same month last year
The march commemorated the one-year anniversary of the 18-year-old’s unsolved death
Election is set for Oct. 21
Authorities said the two victims were a man and a woman, both aged 18
Huu-ay-aht First Nations wants a safe route between Bamfield and Port Alberni
Weekend attack stopped production of 5.7 million barrels of crude oil a day