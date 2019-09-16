Participants in the one-year Anniversary Memorial March for Jessica Patrick walk down Main Street in Smithers, B.C. towards the Town’s municipal cemetery where they paid their respects to the grave of Patrick, who also used the last name Balczer, on Sept. 15, 2019. Patrick was last seen leaving Mountain View Motel in Smithers in the early morning hours of Aug. 31, 2018. Her body was not found until Sept. 15, 2018 off of Hudson Bay Mountain Road. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

WATCH: Jessica Patrick’s cousin Jacquie Bowes speaks at the Jessica Patrick Memorial March

The march commemorated the one-year anniversary of the 18-year-old’s unsolved death

Jacquie Bowes speaks to friends, family and supporters of Patrick at the Dze L K’ant Cultural Centre on Sept. 15, 2019.

Watch Bowes’ speech below.


