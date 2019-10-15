WATCH: Candidates give closing statements at Oct. 15 BVCS All-Candidates debate

Five of eight candidates running federally for Skeena-Bulkley Valley were in attendance

The five candidates who participated at the All-Candidates Forum held by the Bulkley Valley Christian School on Oct. 15 (Dave Birdi [Liberal], Taylor Bachrach [New Democrat], Jody Craven [People’s Party], Mike Sawyer [Green Party] and Rod Taylor [Christian Heritage]) give their closing statements to students. Check out the video below and be sure to stay tuned for our coverage of an additional All-Candidates Forum being held Oct. 15, 2019 at the Della Herman Theatre. The event will be livestreamed on The Interior News’ Facebook beginning at 7 p.m.

Federal candidates Danny Nunes, Claire Rattée and Merv Ritchie were not in attendance at the event.



