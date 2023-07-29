A fire burning southwest of Oroville, Wash. is producing visible smoke that could be seen from Osoyoos. (Cheri Swanson/Facebook)

A fire burning southwest of Oroville, Wash. is producing visible smoke that could be seen from Osoyoos. (Cheri Swanson/Facebook)

Washington State fire brings visible smoke to Osoyoos

Residents shared photos on Saturday of the smoke they see from the Oroville, Wash. blaze

A fire burning south of the border has become highly visible from Osoyoos.

The Eagle Bluff Fire, located southwest of Oroville, Wash., is bringing smoke that could be seen from the South Okanagan.

Residents in Osoyoos shared photos of the smoke on social media Saturday, July 29.

Officials list the blaze as .1 acres in size on Washington’s active wildfire map. That equates to about .04 hectares.

Strong winds appear to be bringing the smoke closer to the Canadian border.

READ MORE: Expanded radio coverage, improved safety announced for Apex Volunteer Fire Rescue

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Breaking NewsNewsOsoyoosState of Washington

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
BREAKING: Firefighter dies battling B.C. wildfire; 2nd fatality this summer
Next story
BREAKING: Fire sends thick smoke above industrial area of Merritt

Just Posted

Chris Simms, pictured third from the left, during last years Movember event, has recently transitioned from Northern Health to a role in the north Okanagan with the Interior Health Authority. (Black Press Media file photo)
Northern Health leadership changes continue

The Canfor Houston mill has been closed since early spring. (Angelique Houlihan/Houston Today)
Canfor delays decision to replace sawmill in Houston

The Garden Centre area at Canadian Tire fully engulfed July 26.
UPDATE: Damage being assessed following blaze at Canadian Tire

The Bulkley Valley Pool and Recreation Centre was one of the 42 beneficiaries of Wetzin’kwa Community Forest grants this year with $15,000. (Tom Best/Smithers Interior News)
Wetzin’kwa Community Forest hands out nearly $351K in grants