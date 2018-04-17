Lane Steven Peepchuk

WANTED: Robbery and assault suspect Lane Peepchuk

New Hazelton RCMP are warning Peepchuk may be armed and is considered dangerous.

On Monday, April 9 New Hazelton RCMP executed a search warrant at Lane Steven Peepchuk’s residence after receiving a report of forcible confinement.

On scene, police learned that Peepchuk also stole the victim’s car. The vehicle is described as a 2013, four door Honda Accord, British Columbia license plate FK1 70B.

During the search, police also seized multiple firearms.

Police believe that Peepchuk travels to the Prince George and Surrey areas and may be using the victim’s car for transportation. Peepchuk is possibly armed and is to be considered dangerous.

Peepchuk is wanted for

• Forcible Confinement

• Assault with a weapon

• Robbery

• Uttering Threats

• 3 Counts of Breach of an Undertaking

Description:

• First Nations Male

• 183 cm (6’)

• 87 kg (221 lbs)

• Black hair

• Brown eyes

