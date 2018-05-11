WANTED: Peepchuk still not found

Lane Steven Peepchuk has not been arrested as reported by RCMP media relations.

Lane Steven Peepchuk is wanted on armed assault and forcible confinement charges. (RMCP handout)

RCMP media relations out of Prince George mistakenly told The Interior News that Lane Steven Peepchuk was arrested.

New Hazelton Staff Sgt. Steve Vince confirmed that they are still searching for the man wanted on numerous charges including armed assault, robbery and forcible confinement.

Vince said Peepchuk may have changed his appearance and is believed to still be in the Hazelton or Smithers area while actively evading police.

Reports from the public to The Interior News that he may have been at the Wrinch Hospital in Hazelton have not been confirmed, according to Vince, who added Peepchuk does have family in care there.

On Monday, April 9 New Hazelton RCMP executed a search warrant at Peepchuk’s residence after receiving a report of forcible confinement.

On scene, police were told that Peepchuk also stole the victim’s car. The vehicle is described as a 2013, four-door Honda Accord, British Columbia license plate FK1 70B.

During the search, police also seized multiple firearms.

Police believe that Peepchuk travels to the Prince George and Surrey areas and may be using the victim’s car for transportation. Peepchuk is possibly armed and is to be considered dangerous.

Peepchuk is wanted for

• Forcible Confinement

• Assault with a weapon

• Robbery

• Uttering Threats

• 3 Counts of Breach of an Undertaking

Description:

• First Nations Male

• 183 cm (6’)

• 87 kg (221 lbs)

• Black hair

• Brown eyes

 

Lane Steven Peepchuk Facebook photo

B.C. officials watching for impact of 'extreme' heat on floods
Pass the tissue: Length of allergy season up 60 per cent

