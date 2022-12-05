(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Wanted man escapes from Wrinch Memorial Hospital in Hazelton

Buddy Shanoss fled from police in stolen car

New Hazelton RCMP are on the hunt for a man who escaped from Wrinch Memorial Hospital today in a stolen car.

Buddy Douglas Shanoss, 30, is wanted on a variety of charges and the public is being warned not to try to apprehend him.

Police say Shanoss was under arrest and taken to Wrinch Memorial Hospital in the Hazeltons for medical treatment whereupon he escaped police custody.

He was last seen in a 2015 Silver Kia Sportage, B.C. licence plate KP633.

Shanoss is described as an Indigenous man who is 183 cm (6’) tall and weighs 86 kg (190 lbs). He has a medium build with black hair and brown eyes.

Shanoss had been arrested on multiple alleged offences including flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, break and enter, uttering threats, assault police officer with a weapon and arson, indicate New Hazelton RCMP.

