WANTED: Five sought by RCMP

Police asking for public’s assistance finding five people on outstanding warrants.

Warren Allan Beatie has ties to Smithers and Houston and should be considered violent.

Five people, including three police say should be considered violent, are being sought on outstanding warrants.

Prince George RCMP said in a press release that, “sometimes, wanted persons can go undetected within a community for a little while, but not without the constant fear of being caught and the ever present urge to look over their shoulders. We urge those people to turn themselves in to police. Rid yourself of the burden.”

They also encourage people to “do the right thing” in turning them in:

“Police also know that it is very hard to exist in a community without someone knowing about it. Hard to be a ghost. We urge those persons that have information about wanted persons to come forward. Report what you know to police or Crime Stoppers. Do the right thing.”

WANTED:

Warren Allan Beatie

• 44 years old

• First nations male

• Black hair

• Brown eyes

• 175 cm (5’9”)

• 75 kg (166 lbs)

• Tattoos on his forearms

Beatie is wanted in B.C. for failing to comply with probation stemming from an incident that occurred in late 2018. Beatie has ties to the Houston and Smithers areas. Beatie should be considered violent.

Alisha Chelsi Burger

• 24 years old

• First nations female

• Black hair

• Brown eyes

• 173 cm (5’8”)

• 70 kg (155 lbs)

• Tattoo on her right forearm

Burger is wanted in B.C. for two counts of obstructing a peace officer, failing to comply with probation, possession of property obtained by crime, breach of undertaking, and two counts of failing to appear for court, stemming from incidents that occurred in Prince George, Kelowna and Salmon Arm in 2016 and 2018.

Todd Jonathon Cole

• 43 years old

• Caucasian male

• Brown hair

• Brown eyes

• 175 cm (5’9”)

• 82 kg (181 lbs)

• Scars on both forearms

Cole is wanted in B.C. for two counts of failing to comply with probation stemming from an incident that occurred in Prince George in 2019. Cole should be considered violent.

Casey Dawn Monk

• 31 years old

• First nations female

• Brown hair

• Brown eyes

• 168 cm (5’6”)

• 68 kg (150 lbs)

Monk is wanted in B.C. for possession of a controlled substance stemming from an incident that occurred in Prince George in 2018.

Sean Partick Patterson

• 48 years old

• First nations male

• Brown hair

• Green eyes

• 180 cm (5’11”)

• 70 kg (155 lbs)

Patterson is wanted in B.C. for failing to comply with probation stemming from an incident that occurred in Prince George in 2017. Patterson may be in the Victoria area. Patterson should be considered violent.

 

WANTED: Five sought by RCMP

