WANTED: Devon Ambridge

Smithers man wanted on charges of drug trafficking, assault causing bodily harm, 19 release breaches

Devon Ambridge (RCMP handout)

Smithers RCMP is currently looking for Devon Ambridge, 21, who is wanted for the following:

    • Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking x6
    • Pointing a firearm x3
    • Assault causing bodily harm
    • Theft of a motor vehicle
    • Failing to comply with conditions of release x 19
    • Obstructing a police officer
    • Failing to stop for police
    • Being unlawfully in a dwelling house

Ambridge is from the Smithers area. People are urged to use caution and contact police if he is sighted.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Devon Ambridge, Smithers RCMP ask that you contact them at 250-847-3233 or CrimesStoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

 

Devon Ambridge (Facebook photo)

Previous story
More than 1,000 operators opt in to child care savings
Next story
B.C. nurses rally over inclusion in PTSD bill

Just Posted

WANTED: Devon Ambridge

Smithers man wanted on charges of drug trafficking, assault causing bodily harm, 19 release breaches

Smithers Walk for Alzheimer’s Sunday

The Investors Group Walk for Alzheimer’s Sunday in Smithers is in honour Julia and Maria Trottier.

An emphasis on life

Cancer survivor speaks at Smithers Daffodil Dash.

High streamflow advisory for Bulkley River

Minor flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Divas and Friends Variety Show

Emphasis on the variety for sold-out show.

WATCH: Trio of orphaned otters released into the wild on Vancouver Island

Staff at B.C. SPCA Wild ARC nursed animals back to health

WATCH: Federal officials warn public to stop harassing elephant seal on Vancouver Island beach

Anyone caught harassing a marine mammal can face fines or criminal charges

B.C. nurses rally over inclusion in PTSD bill

Nurses want to be part of the post-traumatic stress disorder legislation, as with first responders

Tapping out: B.C. Morse Telegraph Club says goodbye to an era

Club signals its end as elderly telegraphers consign it to history

Anti-Site C petition approved by Elections BC

Opponents want to use law that repealed HST to stop dam construction

VIDEO: New night vision goggles on B.C. air ambulances could help save lives

$1.7-million investment will eventually outfit all four Helijet helicopters

B.C. woman expecting twins goes into labour on highway

Vehicle pulled over for speeding near Duncan on Vancouver Island

Body of missing 22-year-old Whistler man found in Banff National Park

The man, whose name has not been released, was reported missing a year ago

B.C. business leaders to visit Alberta and talk pipelines

‘Federation flight’ to Edmonton to focus on Kinder Morgan, investment confidence

Most Read