Want a latte? Bring a mask: Starbucks to make face coverings mandatory in Canada

If you want a latte from Starbucks next month, you’ll need to bring a face covering as the coffee chain becomes the latest business to make masks mandatory in its location.
Starbucks made the announcement on Monday (Aug. 31), giving customers a two-week heads up that they’ll need to wear a mask at company-owned stores starting Sept. 14.
Customers without masks will be able to order via the drive-thru, curb-side pickup or ordering for delivery. Starbucks locations in the U.S. have been subject to mandatory mask orders since mid-July, but Canadian locations only recommended a face covering for customers throughout the summer. Face coverings have been required for workers since May.
Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.