Walnut Park Elementary School. (File photo)

Construction on new Walnut Park school pushed back to Summer 2020

The project was previously slated to begin this summer.

Construction on Walnut Park’s new building will have to wait another year.

At their June 18 board meeting SD54 vice board chair Les Kearns confirmed that the Walnut Park Elementary School (WPES) rebuild would be pushed back a year.

“The project was to begin this summer but will now have to be delayed and building should start in the summer of 2020.”

READ MORE: New school for Walnut Park Elementary

Kearns explained that there were a number of reasons behind the decision to push back the timeline, such as land at the south end of the project that has not completed compressing.

Project costs are also another factor.

As Kearns explains, the cost of the project is not in alignment with the Ministry’s budget.

“The higher projected cost is compelling the capital department to go back to treasury to re-evaluate the overall project.”

He added that delaying the project until the summer of 2020 will allow the district to initiatie tender process in January or February, which he said is the best time to get the lowest, competitive bids.

The extra time will also allow SD54 time to solidify some design space options around the school’s Neighbourhood Learning Centre and daycare area.

At the meeting the board also unanimously passed the district’s annual budget for the 2019-2020 school year.

READ MORE: SD54 passes 2019-2020 annual budget

WPES was built in 1967 and had the capacity to house approximately 415 students while in use.

In May 2018, Education Minister for the province Rob Fleming announced a new building would be built to the tune of approximately $28.5 million.

The province has committed up to $27.6 million for the project, with SD54 on the hook for the rest of the cash.

The new school will house approximately 440 elementary students.

Previous story
Girl, 10, poisoned by carbon monoxide at B.C. campsite could soon return home

Just Posted

Construction on new Walnut Park school pushed back to Summer 2020

The project was previously slated to begin this summer.

SD54 passes 2019-2020 annual budget

Also discussed was future projected enrollment for the district.

Focus should be on cleaning up our own backyard

Reducing and reusing more effective than recycling

Transfer station experiences uptick in usage after Smithers, Telkwa suspend curbside recycling

In the wake of a May 9 fire Recycle BC has been experiencing an uptick in usage.

Hazelton Secondary School withdraws notices for temporary dress code

Parents previously told the Interior News they felt there was inadequate consultation over the rules

VIDEO: Acknowledging skeptics, finance minister vows to build Trans Mountain project

Bill Morneau said he recognizes ‘huge amount of anxiety’ in Calgary over future of oil and gas sector

Girl, 10, poisoned by carbon monoxide at B.C. campsite could soon return home

Lucille Beaurain died and daughter Micaela Walton, 10, was rushed to B.C. Children’s Hospital on May 18

30 years later: B.C. woman uses sidewalk chalk to reclaim site of her sexual assault

Vancouver woman didn’t think her powerful story, written in chalk, would ignite such support

Slain friend motivates rookie football player to make it with hometown B.C. Lions

Jaylen Sandhu, stabbed to death in 2014, a source of inspiration for promising RB Jamel Lyles

B.C. Maxim Cover Girl semi-finalist victorious despite second-place finish

Brandi Hansen says her main goal was to spread an empowering message to others

Home care for B.C.’s elderly is too expensive and falls short: watchdog

Report says seniors must pay $8,800 a year for daily visits under provincial home support program

B.C. ‘struggling’ to meet needs of vulnerable youth in contracted care: auditor

Auditor general says youth in contracted residential services may not be getting support they need

Pair of B.C. cities crack Ashley Madison’s ‘Infidelity Hotlist’

Data from the website reveals Abbotsford and Kelowna hottest spots for cheaters

Life’s work of talented B.C. sculptor leads to leukemia

Former Salmon Arm resident warns of dangers of chemical contact

Most Read