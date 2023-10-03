Walnut Park pole raising heralds academic excellence and reconciliation

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chief Namoks (John Ridsdale) interacts with young children during a totem pole raising ceremony at Walnut Park Elementary School Sept. 30. (Tom Best/The Interior News) A new totem pole at Walnut Park Elementary School rises 45-feet in the air heralding academic excellence and reconciliation. (Tom Best/The Interior News) Wet’suwet’en hereditary chief Kloum Khun (Alphonse Gagnon) observes a solemn moment during a totem pole raising ceremony at Walnut Park Elementary School Sept. 30. (Tom Best/The Interior News) A new totem pole at Walnut Park Elementary School rises 45-feet in the air heralding academic excellence and reconciliation. (Tom Best/The Interior News) A crew from Glacier Electric raises the new Walnut Park Elementary School totem pole on Sept. 30. (Tom Best/The Interior News) Hundreds gathered Sept. 30 walking from the Bulkley Valley Museum for a totem pole raising ceremony at Walnut Park Elementary School. (Tom Best/The Interior News) Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs bless the raising of a totem pole at Walnut Park Elementary School Sept. 30. (Tom Best/The Interior News) Wet’suwet’en hereditary chief Kloum Khun (Alphonse Gagnon) chats with Stikine MLA Nathan Cullen during a totem pole raising ceremony at Walnut Park Elementary School Sept. 30. (Tom Best/The Interior News) Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs bless the raising of a totem pole at Walnut Park Elementary School Sept. 30. (Tom Best/The Interior News)

The long road to reconciliation has seen many ups and downs and is often tainted with misunderstanding and disagreement, but the raising of a sacred totem pole at the new Walnut Park Elementary School was a step toward some of the understanding and harmony that has been lacking.

The pole was designed and carved primarily by Gitxsan artist Dan Yunkws of the Wolf clan from K’san. The project was overseen by master carver Ron Austin.

School District 54 commissioned the pole with support from the Office of the Wet’suwet’en and the Town of Smithers and majority funding from the provincial government.

“The concept for the totem pole is about children reaching for academic excellence going up the pole to their eventual success at the top of the pole,” said Birdy Markert, Indigenous principal for SD54.

SD54 superintendent of schools Mike McDiarmid underscored the significance of the location of the school in the area of town that was essentially a Wet’suwet’en ghetto in the early European settler days. He said the purpose of the project was “to acknowledge and provide information on the Indigenous peoples of this area, for instance, the history around ‘Indian Town’.”

The pole-raising event, scheduled to coincide with the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, featured an assembly of Indigenous leaders, who were easily recognizable in traditional garb, as well as hundreds of local citizens. Many were dressed in orange to mark Orange Shirt Day, the precursor of the national holiday.

The large group assembled at the Bulkley Valley Museum and walked to Walnut Park as the 45-foot tall pole was transported down the highway for the much-anticipated unveiling.

Traditional dance and music opened the event and turned it into much more than just something to watch as the leaders performed time-honoured blessings prior to the raising.

Following the raising, all participants were treated to a feast featuring traditional and present-day dishes inside the school.

Senior Indigenous leaders regaled the crowd with stories of some of their great personal experiences growing up punctuated by uncomfortable tales of the unfamiliar education they endured in a system that was foreign to them and had very different goals than those that were officially espoused.

They raised the issue of forced assimilation and the concept of reconciliation, bringing the purpose of the day to the forefront.