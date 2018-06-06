Walnut Elementary new school consultation Thursday

Meeting to discuss shared community space that can be anything from a library to a sports facility.

Bulkley Valley School District 54 (SD54) is offering a public consultation session Thursday evening as part of the planning process for a new Walnut Park Elementary school.

This meeting is to discuss options for a shared community space within the school that support students and community members. As part of a new school, the Ministry of Education is providing funding to support space for additional learning environments and facilities that the community can utilize.

SD54 said it is looking for partners to help support new opportunities for community space within Smithers. These types of centres can involve opportunities such as larger common or congregation areas, libraries, pre-kindergarten early-childhood facilities, community support services, athletic or exercise space, or other space that supports student learning and the community.

The architects, KMBR, will also be in attendance for the consultation. Parents, students, community stakeholders, and business/industry are welcome to attend.

The meeting is at 7 p.m. at the school board office on Montreal Street in Smithers.