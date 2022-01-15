A tsunami advisory was issued Jan. 15 around 5 a.m. for coastal B.C. (U.S. Tsunami Warning System image)

A tsunami advisory was issued Jan. 15 around 5 a.m. for coastal B.C. (U.S. Tsunami Warning System image)

B.C. coast under tsunami advisory after volcanic eruption in the Pacific

No need for action, local fire and rescue departments say

Coastal B.C. started Saturday under tsunami advisory after an undersea volcano erupted Friday near the Tonga Islands.

Emergency Management B.C. issued the alert around 5 a.m. Jan. 15. The alert includes the north coast, Haida Gwaii; Central Coast and Northeast Vancouver Island Coast, including Kitimat, Bella Coola and Port Hardy; the Outer West Coast of Vancouver Island from Cape Scott to Port Renfrew; the Juan de Fuca Strait from Jordan River to Greater Victoria, including the Saanich Peninsula.

“At this time it is believed that a tsunami has been generated that could create strong currents or waves in harbours and coastal areas,” EMBC said in a bulletin.

The organization called on local governments in these areas to activate their emergency plans and to consider evacuating marinas, beaches and other areas at risk.

EMBC said that the Strait of Georgia, including the Gulf Islands, Greater Vancouver and Johnstone Strait should be aware of the situation but are not being called on to activate emergency plans.

Meanwhile, nations across the pacific remain on alert.

Tonga, Fiji and Samoa have all issued tsunami alerts with waves of up to 80 cm detected.

New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency has warned some parts of the nation can expect strong and unusual currents, as well as storm surges from the eruption.

This satellite image taken by Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite, and released by the agency, shows an undersea volcano eruption at the Pacific nation of Tonga Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. An undersea volcano erupted in spectacular fashion near the Pacific nation of Tonga on Saturday, sending large waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground. (Japan Meteorology Agency via AP)

This satellite image taken by Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite, and released by the agency, shows an undersea volcano eruption at the Pacific nation of Tonga Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. An undersea volcano erupted in spectacular fashion near the Pacific nation of Tonga on Saturday, sending large waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground. (Japan Meteorology Agency via AP)

