Virtual town hall on July 28 will examine food security in B.C.’s northwest

A virtual food security town hall, hosted by Skeena—Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach, will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (Taylor Bachrach/Facebook photo)

Skeena—Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach will be hosting a virtual town hall about food security on Tuesday (July 28).

Starting at 6:30 p.m., Bachrach will be joined by Cowichan-Malahat-Langford MP and NDP Agriculture Critic Alistair McGregor.

Jessie Housty, the executive director of the Heiltsuk QQS nonprofit society in Bella Bella, will also provide context on different dimensions of food security.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has shone a light on the need to build more resilient communities with access to high-quality, sustainable, locally-produced food,” the Facebook event for the town hall says.

ALSO READ: Haida Nation webinar highlights importance of harvesting, growing local food

Participants are expected to discuss what food security looks like in northwest B.C. communities, how federal government policy and legislation supports or obstructs food security, what initiatives are currently underway and what’s next.

There will also be a chance for participants to ask questions and contribute other ideas.

Participants must register in advance by visiting Bachrach’s website.

Do you have something we should report on? Email:

karissa.gall@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

food security