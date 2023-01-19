A group fishing off Greater Victoria had a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with a trio of young orcas on Jan. 17. (Courtesy Craig Twidale)

VIDEO: Young orcas caught showboating off Greater Victoria

Group fishing near Race Rocks films rare encounter with killer whales

They say the downfall of every great fishing story is a witness.

But a group fishing off Greater Victoria – near Race Rocks – managed to get a Jan. 17 orca encounter on video.

The group thought the boat was being approached by a pod of porpoises but quickly realised it was a young orca – belly up.

With the boat already off, the men worked to pull fishing gear out of the water as a trio of young orcas playfully inspected the boat while the rest of their pod watched from a distance.

It wasn’t a great day for fishing but it’s sure to be one that won’t be forgotten.

ALSO READ: Victoria volunteer captures ‘awesome’ elephant seal birth

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West Shore

Previous story
Colorado girl, 13, arrested after 100 mph highway chase
Next story
More universities reviewing honorary degrees given to Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond

Just Posted

RCMP deployed on Morice Forest Service Road near Houston in November 2021. (Gidimt’en Checkpoint Facebook Photo)
RCMP, Coastal GasLink deny conspiring with private security firm to intimidate Wet’suwet’en protestors

on Jan.14 at 2 p.m. John Rustad addressed concerns of the over 50 people who gathered at Brewstir's Cafe. They were there in opposition of the passing of Bill 36 and mandatory vaccines. They were led to open the session with prayer and then welcomed John Rustad, who very openly told the circumstances of why he's now an Independant MLA.
MLA pushes back against mandatory vaccination possibility

Andy Stalker (left) helps unveil the new Alpenhorn Man at the entrance to downtown in 2016. Stalker helped bring the original statue, after it is repaired, to Smithers. (File photo)
How the famed Alpenhorn Man,(Alpine Al), made it to Main Street in Smithers

Tosh Krauskopf, far left, came in 3rd place overall recently in Slopestyle Snowboarding at the B.C. Snowboard Provincial Series in Blackcomb. (Contributed photo)
Brothers Krauskopf both place in Top ten at Blackcomb