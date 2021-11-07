A YouTube video shows strong winds and their aftermath at the University of B.C. campus on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Xsong/YouTube)

A YouTube video shows strong winds and their aftermath at the University of B.C. campus on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Xsong/YouTube)

VIDEO: Windstorm leaves UBC campus filled with debris, branches as roads remain closed

Tornado was seen off the Metro Vancouver coast

The University of B.C.’s main boulevard will be closed on Monday (Nov. 8) due to Saturday’s windstorm that sparked a tornado seen off the Metro Vancouver coast.

In a social media post, UBC said that University Boulevard will be closed and that pedestrians and cyclists should be extra cautious on campus due to fallen trees and branches.

TransLink said that because University Boulevard from Blanca Street to Wesbrook Mall is closed for the foreseeable future, routes 4, 14 and 99 will be diverted from University Boulevard through West 16th Avenue with traditional buses.

Video caught by people at UBC showed strong winds and branches being thrown around by gusts of wind, although the campus avoid the tornado seen off the region’s coast.

VIDEO: Tornado warning issued for Vancouver’s North Shore

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

TornadoUBC

Previous story
The Streets: Ottawa faces calls to step up on veteran homelessness

Just Posted

Portrait of the Williams family used in a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the funeral of Shirley Williams and Jovan Williams who were killed in a police-involved shooting. Shirley is wearing a white hat and Jovan is the taller of the two men. (File photo)
Inquest into Granisle police shooting death recommends creating community crisis intervention teams

There were 61 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Terrace local health area during the week of Oct, 24, to Oct. 30, 2021. (British Columbia Centre for Disease Control)
Smithers records 54 new COVID cases Oct 24 – 30

FILE – B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks in Vancouver, on Thursday, September 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Premier John Horgan diagnosed with cancer following throat biopsy

Castle Bulkley Valley Home Centre in Telkwa wins national award. (Submitted photo)
Castle-Bulkley Valley Home Centre wins national award