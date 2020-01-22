VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en supporters protest police action in Victoria

Protesters say at least 14 were arrested by police overnight

Indigenous youth speak to protesters outside of Serious Coffee Wednesday morning. Some spent upwards of 10 hours occupying the office of the Ministry of Energy, Mines & Petroleum Resources on Tuesday in protest of the provincial governments plans to run the Coastal Gaslink through Wet’suwet’en territory. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Wet’suwet’en supporters were protesting in downtown Victoria Wednesday morning after a lengthy occupation of a provincial government building the day prior.

“We are unarmed, they have guns,” they yelled outside Serious Coffee in the 1600-block of Blanshard Street.

“Shame on Horgan, shame on BC,” say protesters. pic.twitter.com/vW901CjGLW — Nina Grossman (@NinaGrossman) January 22, 2020

Indigenous youth activists blocked the entrance to the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources on Blanshard Street on Tuesday for about 18 hours, starting at 11 a.m. The group was standing in solidarity with Hereditary Chiefs of Wet’suwet’en First Nation opposing Coastal GasLink, asking that the chiefs’ demands be upheld, observed and respected.

Protesters remained in and around the building through the night and told Victoria News on Wednesday morning that there were many arrests between 1 and 6 a.m.

Protest spokesperson Kolin Sutherland-Wilson said the protesters decided to stay through the night when “their efforts were met with silence.”

“We wanted a concrete agreement from the Ministry that they would demand Horgan to meet with hereditary chiefs,” he said, adding that the premier’s recent offer to send the Minister of Indigenous Relations was “disrespectful.”

“He’s not treating them like a sovereign Indigenous people who have never ceded their territory,” Sutherland-Wilson said. “He’s treating them like an inconvenience and painting them in a narrative as dissidents [and] as protesters.”

Hereditary chiefs have taken a stance in conflict with members of Wet’suwet’en Band Council, some of which have supported Coastal GasLink – the 670-kilometre pipeline set to run from northeastern B.C. to the LNG Canada’s export facility in Kitimat. Coastal GasLink has signed agreements with the 20 elected First Nation councils along the pipeline’s proposed path.

We were responded to with violence, protesters say. “We sat in that office for 18 hours and we did so peacefully. Our objective was not to get arrested, but for #Wetsuweten to be respected.” #victoriabc #yyj pic.twitter.com/IQhKJDDfhB — Nina Grossman (@NinaGrossman) January 22, 2020

Sutherland-Wilson said at least 11 protesters were arrested between 1 and 3 a.m. Wednesday morning. He said they were detained but police were not, at this time, pressing any charges.

VicPD officers posted a statement to Facebook just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, confirming liaison officers had been on-site for most of the day. The statement went on to note that claims from protesters that food and water access was being denied were incorrect.

More arrests. Police are continuing to carry out youth and supporters are trying to block their efforts. pic.twitter.com/kBo4NhyYoC — Jeff Doctor (@jeffadoctor) January 22, 2020

“Our officers have facilitated access to food and water,” wrote spokesperson Bowen Osoko. “We continue to work with those onsite, both from protest groups as well as onsite staff to support a peaceful resolution.”

The young protesters are waiting to deliver a message to Premier John Horgan and Minister Michelle Mungall regarding the First Nation opposition to Coastal GasLink. They are asking that the Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs’ demands to be upheld, observed and respected.

Victoria News has reached out to VicPD for further comment.

