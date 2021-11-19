VIDEO: Volunteers dry off soaked calves who stood for hours in Fraser Valley floods

The community of Greendale came together in a big way this week to help baby cows in need.

When flooding started in the Sumas area, farmers scrambled to save their livestock. But with water rising fast, dozens of calves were left shivering in chest deep water for more than a day.

Victoria Hergott put out a call for help Thursday afternoon, and the response was swift. Soon after, the cold and soggy calves were on a boat heading to her dry property on the Chilliwack side of the Vedder Canal dike.

“They are now in a dry pen, fed, blanketed, vet checked and treated,” Hergott wrote. “I am so thankful we have extra indoor space to house them. If any volunteers want to come with extension cords and warm hair blow driers to dry off calves or have extra blankets large enough to be wrapped around a 200-300lb animal please come.”

And they did. Volunteers flocked to the property, far more than Hergott ever expected.

Overwhelmed by the response, by Thursday night, she was able to make a happy follow-up post on Facebook.

“They rubbed each and every one of the evacuated calves down, this helped stimulate them to eat and drink again,” Hergott wrote. “It was amazing to watch everyone come together. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. I know the owners of these calves are very grateful for your efforts! All the babies are resting after a very scary and exhausting few days for them.

“Once they got over the initial shock of people grabbing, rubbing, blow drying them they seemed to relax and actually enjoy it. Several of the calves were not tied up, just standing there taking in all the love.”