VIDEO: Village of Telkwa to build $3.6 million federally-backed reservoir

Funded through a federal gas grant, reservoir will increase capacity in the village

The Village of Telkwa will be breaking ground on a reservoir as soon as the spring after being awarded a multi-million-dollar grant from the federal government.

Telkwa Mayor Darcy Repen announced the $3.6 million in funding Friday.

Repen said the project, funded through a federal gas tax grant, will increase capacity and be a definite boon to the village for both residential and business development.

The project, in its developmental phase, still needs to undergo consultation with Wet’suwet’en First Nation before it can secure contracts for the actual construction.

Series of small earthquakes no cause for concern, says expert
Two Mile gets $4.9-million water upgrade

