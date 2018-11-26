VIDEO: Terrace River Kings hold tribute for Cameron Kerr

Many attended to pay their respects

The Terrace River Kings held a tribute for Cameron Kerr before their home game against the Kitimat Ice Demons at the Sportsplex Nov. 24.

Kerr played for the team many years ago and was known as a “feisty player on the ice.”

Many attended to pay their respects, as some fought back tears as they stood for the ceremony.

The Terrace Pipes and Drums Society performed in commemoration of Cameron’s Scottish heritage. His No. 15 jersey was hung on the west side of the building alongside the banner.

Each player placed a sticker with his number ‘15’ on their helmets.

Cameron was killed in a fatal hit and run on Nov. 18 while walking home to Terrace from a friend’s wake.

Suspects in the hit and run were located on Haida Gwaii.

The family says they believe the process will be a long one as the investigation continues.

Over $23,000 has been raised so far on a Gofundme.com page, set up by 101 Industries Ltd. to help cover memorial costs.

Garrett Kerr, Cameron’s brother, says that whatever money comes through will go towards a charitable initiative that Cameron would have likely supported.

If anyone has more information about the incident, or dash camera video footage, that was driving that route on Nov. 18 between 3 a.m. to 7 a.m, are still being urged to come forward. Call Sgt. Shawn McLaughlin with West Pacific Region Traffic Services at 250-638-7438 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).



