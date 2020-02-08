VIDEO: Solar Orbiter to provide first look at sun’s poles

New project aims to discover new parts of the bright star

NASA and the European Space Agency are preparing to launch the Solar Orbiter on Sunday that will give a first-ever look of undiscovered parts of the star.

The Associated Press

