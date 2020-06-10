VIDEO: Smithers Indigenous and Black Lives Matter Rally

An Indigenous and Black Lives Matter rally was held on Tuesday in Smithers. People started at Bovill Square and marched down Main Street in solidarity with the movement that is going on in other cities across the world after a police officer killed an unarmed black man in Minneapolis on May 25.

One organizer, Mary Ball, wrote on Facebook that she thought the turn out was incredible.

Skeena Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach said it was powerful to see such a huge, diverse crowd take to the streets of Smithers for the Indigenous and Black Lives Matter rally in a Facebook post. “Thank you to Kayla, Sarah, Mary and Ashlynn for bringing our community together,” he added. “I know you will hold those of us in leadership accountable for the changes that are long overdue.”