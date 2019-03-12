VIDEO: Raccoon caught taking a nap, snacking on worker’s lunch in BC Hydro van

‘He snoozes, one of our team members loses,’ BC Hydro said on Twitter

Humans weren’t the only species struggling through this weekend’s time change.

BC Hydro personnel were surprised by a friendly raccoon taking a nap – and helping them self to someone’s lunch – inside a work van in Burnaby this weekend.

In a video posted to social media, the raccoon could be seen calm, and rather sleepy, even after being spotted basking in the sun while curled up on the seat.

“He snoozes, one of our team members loses,” BC Hydro said on Twitter.

Raccoons have a bad rap in B.C. for making a mess in pursuit of the perfect meal, often being labelled as dumpster-divers, pond-raiders and garden-destroyers.

The BC SPCA says that while they aren’t dangerous to people they can become aggressive to injured pets.

If a raccoon approached you, the organization recommends yelling, stomping your feet, and clapping your hands to scare the animal off.

