The area near Spences Bridge where the young bighorn sheep was found. (BC Conservation Officer Service/Twitter)

VIDEO: Protected bighorn sheep killed in B.C. Interior

The sheep are considered a species of concern because of their low population in B.C.

Conservation officers near Ashcroft are investigating the illegal killing of a young bighorn sheep.

It’s believed the lamb was killed in a field north of Highway 1, near Spences Bridge, on the morning of Nov. 11, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service said in a Tweet this week.

A motorist happened to capture video of two hunters, who the conservation service is treating as suspects in the animal killing.

“We don’t have a lot to go on without a license plate,” said Sgt. Bob Butcher, with the Lillooet conservation officer team.

Butcher said that Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep are quite visible in the area, often grazing in the natural sage and grassy fields on the side of the highway.

The sheep are considered a “blue-listed” species in the province, which means they are not at risk but a species of concern because of limited habitat options that keep their population low.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

