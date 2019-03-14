Herring roe can be found washed up on shore from Comox to Parksville during their short spawning season. Photo by Jolene Rudisuela

VIDEO: Opponents want federal government to shut down roe herring fishery

Pacific Wild is concerned about the impact the fishery could have on the marine ecosystem

Each year, millions of herring return to the Strait of Georgia to spawn, bringing many marine animals and fishing boats to the stretch between Comox and Parksville.

RELATED: Conservancy Hornby Island calls for government to shut down herring roe fishery

RELATED: Minister brushes off call to close herring roe fishery

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans has again approved the catch of 20 per cent of the herring in this area, but some organizations, like Pacific Wild, are concerned about the effects on the many species that rely on herring for survival.

The roe herring fishery officially opened on March 9.


jolene.rudisuela@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Seiners wait near shore at French Creek, hoping the waves will die down so they can get their nets in the water. Photo by Jolene Rudisuela

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. woman frees skunk’s head from plastic cup
Next story
U.K. lawmakers reject having new Brexit referendum

Just Posted

WANTED: Five sought by RCMP

Police asking for public’s assistance finding five people on outstanding warrants.

NDP to start candidate search

Smithers Mayor Bachrach considers run to replace Nathan Cullen in Skeena-Bulkley Valley.

Mark Perry premieres hockey song nationally

Smithers musician deals with heartbreak of Humboldt Broncos bus crash with new song Cold Road.

BV Nordic skiers glide through Teck BC Championships

Fourteen skiers from the Bulkley Valley Nordic cross-country ski team at provincial competition.

Music through the ages

Smithers Figure Skating Club performed its annual carnival on ice at the Smithers Civic Centre.

VIDEO: B.C. woman frees skunk’s head from plastic cup

The skunk was spotted struggling on a Mission street with its head stuck on a Burger King cup

Pacific Rim National Park mourns loss of ‘bright star’ killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash

Angela Rehhorn remembered for her enthusiasm, dedication and sense of adventure

Terry Fox’s iconic Ford Econoline Van front-and-centre at Vancouver International Auto Show

Chilliwack’s Darrell Fox says van takes people back 40 years ago to where they were when Terry ran

B.C. company gets $600,000 to build safe sailing app

The app will alert emergency contacts if boaters don’t arrive

B.C.’s adventurous eaters develop taste for kangaroo meat

Butcher and chef Colin Walker says culinary experiment well received

New B.C. pilot to probe how blood tests might improve cancer treatment

According to the BC Cancer agency, ctDNA could determine the right course of drugs, response

Cash from short-term rentals in Canada spikes 940% in four years

In 2018, the short term rental industry brought in $2.8 billion across Canada

Lack of funding prompts B.C.’s legal-aid lawyers to plan service withdrawal

Association of Legal Aid Lawyers voted for job action to limit or suspend legal aid starting April 1

Happy Pi Day: How pie, Einstein and Stephen Hawking connect

National Pi Day declared in 2009

Most Read