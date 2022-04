Opening ceremonies were led by the Haida Nation

Women’s divisions’ teams from Lax Kw’alaams and Greenville playoff for advancement to the second round at the first day games of the 62nd All Native Basketball Tournament on April 3. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

The 62nd All Native Basketball Tournament opened in Prince Rupert on April 3, with the Haida Nation leading the evening ceremonies after a two-year pandemic hiatus benched the competitions.

The Jim Ciccone Civic Centre gymnasiums were a full house for the opening commemorations.

Watch video of womens’ division games and opening ceremonies.

All Native Basketball TournamentHaida GwaiiLocal Sportsvideo