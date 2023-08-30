The McDougall Creek wildfire ripped through the Bear Creek area of West Kelowna. There is very little left for residents to salvage. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

VIDEO: ‘Nothing left’: West Kelowna resident reveals shocking wildfire damage

The Bear Creek Road resident escorts Black Press onto fire damaged property

Bear Creek Road was among the first streets to be placed on evacuation order from the McDougall Creek Wildfire.

A property owner, who asked to remain anonymous for privacy reasons and concerns of looting, escorted Black Press onto his property to show what’s left of his personal paradise.

The evacuation order came at 1:25 p.m. on Aug. 17. The home and everything else on the property burned to the ground that same day.

The property owner believes only four structures remain standing in the Bear Creek area.

READ MORE: ‘Stressful situation’: West Kelowna property owners to tour wildfire damage

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023bc wildfiresCity of West KelownaFire evacuationhomeHouse fireKelowna

Previous story
Extreme weather is sending Okanagan migrant farmworkers home early
Next story
B.C. audit confirms $704M government budget surplus

Just Posted

A campfire ban in the Northwest Fire Zone goes into effect Aug. 31. File photo
Campfire ban announced for all Northwest

Alberta Williams was murdered 34 years ago at the age of 25. Police and family urge anyone with information to come forward. (RCMP photo)
After 34 years, Alberta Williams’ murder near Prince Rupert still looms large

Mark Thibeault is a featured artist at the 2023 Skeena Salmon Arts Show. (Contributed photo)
A closer look at 2023 Skeena Salmon Arts Show featured artist Mark Thibeault

A humback whale nicknamed “Opo” with evident propellor scars from a boat collision. Advocates say the risk to both whales and humans is immense in boating accidents. (Photo provided by Ocean Wise Research)
Recent humpback boating collisions near Prince Rupert concern advocates