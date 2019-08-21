Nathan Cullen flips burgers at his annual community barbecue in Smithers Aug. 20. Thom Barker photo

VIDEO: Nathan Cullen interview at his annual Smithers community barbecue

The outgoing Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP discusses serving, the election and what’s next

At his final community barbecue as MP for Skeena-Bulkley Valley, Nathan Cullen shares some thoughts on serving the riding, the upcoming federal election and what’s next for him.

The barbecue raised $590 for the Northern Society for Domestic Peace (NSDP).

“It’s great for us to have Nathan supporting our organization,” said Carol Seychuk, NSDP executive director. “I think he demonstrates a lot of social responsibility; he’s a great friend to our organization and we really appreciate it.”


Nathan Cullen obliges Teresa Nikal with a selfie at his annual community barbecue in Smithers Aug. 20. Thom Barker photo

