VIDEO: Minister says consider coronavirus outbreak when planning for spring break

Foreign Affairs minister points to rash of new cases appearing in places like Italy and Iran

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says Canadians should think carefully about where they and their families are planning to travel for spring break in the light of the novel coronavirus spreading overseas.

There has been a rash of new cases appearing in places like Italy and Iran over the past week, and officials fear the virus could spread undetected in countries without the capacity to monitor people for signs of infection.

Champagne suggests people examine the online travel advisories posted by Global Affairs Canada before leaving for their vacations, but noted the federal government can’t predict whether the coronavirus will spread to their travel destination while they are away from home.

He says all the government can do is make the latest information available to the public and let people make up their own minds.

He says it’s also important for Canadians to register with Global Affairs Canada whenever they leave the country, so that officials can contact them easily if an emergency develops while they are away.

Around 81,000 people around the world have now become ill with the disease known as COVID-19, with the World Health Organization reporting cases in 37 countries outside China.

READ MORE: Air Canada scrubs all flights to China until April 10 due to coronavirus

— with files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Acceptance of cash deposits rare in real estate, B.C. money laundering inquiry hears
Next story
B.C. man who pulled a gun on off-duty cop gets two years in prison

Just Posted

51 health professionals send letter to Trudeau, Horgan panning Coastal GasLink

They point to studies about the health and climate change risks from pipeline

Airshed management society concerned about air quality in Bulkley Valley

Air problems can become a health problem

The good, the bad and the odd for Smithers in the provinical budget

Acting Mayor Gladys Atrill and a local financial planner break down the budget

14 arrested at blocked rail line in northern B.C., police say

But a Gitxsan hereditary chief says 14 were arrested, as fight over natural gas pipeline continues

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs call for end of police patrols

Temporary closure of field office not enough to meet demands

VIDEO: Minister says consider coronavirus outbreak when planning for spring break

Foreign Affairs minister points to rash of new cases appearing in places like Italy and Iran

VIDEO: Chris Pratt admires Kamloops’ beauty while filming ‘Jurassic World 3’

Film crews will be in Merritt for next two weeks

B.C. man who pulled a gun on off-duty cop gets two years in prison

Encounter also led police to a home where 100 guns and explosives were found

‘It’s like he just vanished’: Quesnel man still missing, last seen two months ago

WARNING: This story contains references to suicide and may not be appropriate for all audiences.

Protecting privacy key to stopping spread of COVID-19, B.C. health officials say

The number of coronavirus cases in B.C. remains at seven

COLUMN: Forestry no longer close to top of B.C.’s economy

Our reactions to a forestry downturn reflect the past, not the present

Caught on camera: Police release video of man who allegedly stole seaplane in Vancouver

Police say the man broke into the Harbour Air terminal and then got into one of the seaplanes in the harbour

Air Canada scrubs all flights to China until April 10 due to coronavirus

It extends the suspension by nearly six weeks

Fake meat and a latte? Starbucks adds Beyond Meat in Canada

The Seattle roaster has talked about introducing plant-based patties in the U.S., but has yet to do so

Most Read