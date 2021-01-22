Police in Vancouver looking for male suspect who allegedly spat and attacked a store manager for not wearing a mask, at 7-Eleven near Alma Street and West 10th Avenue just before noon on Dec. 17, 2020. (Vancouver police handout)

VIDEO: Man spits on 7-Eleven manager over mask rule, sparking Vancouver police probe

‘Unfortunately, the store manager sustained a cut to his head during the assault’

Vancouver Police are looking for a male suspect caught on a convenience store security camera assaulting a man after being confronted about not wearing a mask,

The incident happened at a 7-Eleven near Alma Street and West 10th Avenue just before noon on Dec. 17.

“Investigators have exhausted all leads to locate the suspect and are now turning to the public for help,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a statement Friday (Jan. 22).

According to police, the man, who had a small dog with him, wasn’t wearing a mask when he entered the store. When the manager asked him to put on a mask, the man began yelling profanities at him. Released footage shows the man spitting on the store manager.

ALSO READ: 6 things you need to know about B.C.'s latest COVID-19 health orders

“Unfortunately, the store manager sustained a cut to his head during the assault.”

The suspect appears to be in his 20s and has dark skin. He is about 5’10” tall, with a medium build. He has dark short hair. He was wearing black Kapa shorts, a black t-shirt, a light-coloured hooded sweater and black running shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about this incident is asked to call police at 604-717-4034.

Under current provincial health orders, masks are mandatory in all public indoor spaces. Those who don’t wear a mask can be subject to a $230 fine from police and bylaw officers.

