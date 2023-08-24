A raccoon was released after getting into an altercation with a Langford family. (Black Press Media stock image)

VIDEO: Greater Victoria critter causes panic; screams prompt call to police

Officers help after raccoon fights dog, residents, then finds itself locked in a bathroom

In a rare case of catch-and-release everyone seems OK with, residents and their dog are healing from a late-night visitor on Aug. 22.

The West Shore RCMP detachment was called to the same Langford neighbourhood twice just before 10 p.m. – one for screams coming from a home in the 500-block of Leckfield Avenue and another reporting a dog that had been attacked.

As it turns out, the medium-sized dog had faced a raccoon in the yard, said media relations officer Cpl. Nancy Saggar in a news release. The pet was then chased into the house where the raccoon fought residents, before being trapped in the bathroom, prompting a call to police.

RELATED: BC SPCA offers tips as young Greater Victoria raccoons go it alone

“This was a bizarre encounter for police. We generally do not attend wildlife calls, however, residents in the home had received injuries from this animal and animal control was not available, so the officers stepped in to help,” Saggar said.

Officers captured the raccoon using a dog pole and a lacrosse stick.

After putting up a pretty decent fight, the raccoon was caught by police and released outside.

The residents and the dog received minor injuries in the altercation.

West ShoreWestshore RCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canadian ethics czar opens forced-labour probes against 3 big companies

Just Posted

Persistent flames leapt out of the rubble of what was once Prince George's most popular Greek restaurant, after the long abandoned building exploded at about 7 a.m. Aug. 22. (Frank Peebles photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Morning blast destroys abandoned Prince George restaurant

Terrace Cricket Club’s Punjab Panthers Coach Soma Raviendran, Terrace Cricket Club President Kam Siemens, and Punjab Panthers Coach Sukhjinder Singh at the Gurdwara Skeena Valley Guru Nanak Brotherhood in Terrace on Aug. 20. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
EXCLUSIVE: Terrace Cricket Club secures dedicated pitch after five-year pursuit

Participants of the Intro to Cricket event gather on Aug. 6, during the 2023 Terrace Riverboat Days festival, taking part in a community effort to learn and promote the basics of cricket in the region. (Contributed photo)
Terrace celebrates cricket with inaugural event at 2023 Riverboat Days festival

The Invasive Species Council of BC sent ambassadors to Smithers to teach people about the importance of spreading invasive species. (Marisca Bakker/The Interior News)
B.C. Invasive Species Council visits Bulkley Valley in education push