VIDEO: Good Samaritan climbs B.C. tree to rescue eagle impaled on branch

Injured raptor now under care of BC Wildlife Park in Kamloops

An expansive community effort led to a daring, successful rescue of a young eagle.

At approximately 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, Susie Lorenz and her Salmon Arm neighbours were horrified to see a young eagle had impaled its wing on a tree branch and was dangling from it 80 feet in the air.

Read more: Osprey nest in downtown Salmon Arm will remain until new year

Read more: VIDEO: Ducks on the road? Waddle they do?

Lorenz and neighbours spent several hours calling every animal rescue organization they could think of, even calling the fire department and the RCMP. Unfortunately, none of the organizations contacted had the ability to get the eagle down. The tree itself was on a steep hill, making it difficult to reach by a firetruck’s ladder or a bucket truck.

Another neighbour who had been watching the drama unfold contacted her son Mike McPherson who worked for Glen Power. McPherson brought his hydro pole climbing equipment. It took about an hour for him to make the ascent. When he reached the branch, he lowered the eagle down using rope tied to the bird’s feet before descending from the tree himself.

Just a few hours earlier, Carmen Huebner, Susie Lorenz’ neighbour, reached out to a Shuswap Facebook group and asked for help. The post garnered hundreds of reactions and commenters offered many suggestions. Eventually, a friend of Lorenz saw the Facebook post and put Lorenz in contact with a former employee of the Kamloops Wildlife Park who was willing to transport the bird to Kamloops.

“It really was a community effort, everybody on Facebook was giving recommendations and advice and ideas of places to call to get help,” Lorenz said. “It was a group effort for sure, community and neighbours.”

The eagle arrived in Kamloops just after 4 p.m. where Tracy Reynolds, the animal care manager for the BC Wildlife Park, was waiting with a veterinarian on standby. Once in Reynolds’ care the eagle was given pain medication as well as antibiotics. On Wednesday, July 31, the eagle was taken to a veterinarian for x-rays and to get the fist-sized hole left by the branch stitched up.

Read more: Shuswap woman seeks new legs, feet for beloved pet duck and chicken

Read more: B.C. sculptor depicts epic eagle battle in latest piece that took 2,500 hours

“We will do everything we can to give it the best chance at recovery,” Reynolds said. “This is not something the animal could have recovered from; it would have 100 per cent gotten infected.”

Reynolds says the eagle, considered only a fledgling, is otherwise healthy. During the recovery process, the bird’s movement will be restricted as the injury heals. If all goes well the bird could make a full recovery in one month but will likely take longer.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Coastal GasLink stops work on section of pipeline route

Just Posted

Coastal GasLink stops work on section of pipeline route

Internal audit reveals clearing took place without valid archaeological impact assessments in place

21 Northern B.C. mayors urge Ottawa to help struggling forest industry

Letter aims to seek assistance through federal programs to deal with the crisis

Coast Mountain College rolls out Cannabis Cultivation Series

Courses are being offered at CMTN’s Terrace, Prince Rupert and Masset campuses starting in September

Dead zone: RDKS asks province for signage on Hwy 37

Director says many travellers are unaware and unprepared for emergencies

Gitxsan salmon crisis team appeals for collaboration

Nation calls for extensive conservation measures that go beyond fishing closures

Fashion Fridays: Simply Beautiful Editor Box

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

VIDEO: Good Samaritan climbs B.C. tree to rescue eagle impaled on branch

Injured raptor now under care of BC Wildlife Park in Kamloops

Two B.C. ministries provoke most complaints, says ombudsperson’s report

Jay Chalke says too often, vulnerable people don’t get the benefits or services they need

Yoho National Park gets etiquette signs to help international tourists use outhouses

The signs ask users to sit rather than stand on toilet seats

‘Irresponsible’ people keeping raptors as pets in southern B.C.

Three cases of people keeping birds of prey as pets documented

Police probe death threats targeting B.C. mayor, council

The threats were written in graffiti on large boards early Wednesday

Northern residents out of work from sawmill sale voice uncertainty about future

A job fair was held at Kwah Hall in Fort St. James on July 31 to help workers transition to other jobs

Texting at work no reason to be fired: B.C. Tribunal

A Lumby dental assistant was fired for texting during a staff meeting

One in four Canadians oppose same-sex marriage: poll

Mario Canseco, president of Research Co., said most support comes from Canadians of European Descent

Most Read