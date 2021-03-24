VIDEO: Dump truck driver charged after pushing Mini Cooper along Toronto highway

Mini Cooper driver says she is safe and okay

A video posted to Twitter by a Toronto Police Service Traffic Services officer on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, shows a Mini Cooper being pushed by a dump truck along a Toronto expressway. (Scott Matthews/Twitter)

A dump truck driver is facing charges after pushing a Mini Cooper for over half a kilometre on a Toronto highway.

In a video posted by a Toronto Police Service Traffic Services officer, a dump truck is shown pushing the small car along the Gardiner Expressway.

“The driver of this Mini was lucky to escape with minor injuries after being pushed for over half a kilometre up an on-ramp and onto the Gardiner Expressway yesterday,” said Det. Const. Scott Matthews.

“The dump truck driver was charged.”

The driver of the Mini Cooper posted the aftermath of the incident to Instagram.

“It was a good run even till our last day together when you SAVED MY LIFE,” she wrote. “Thank goodness for her small but mighty exterior because I left the accident without major injuries which is a miracle!”

(Swipe through Instagram post to see photos of the damage.)

