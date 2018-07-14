VIDEO: Crews work tirelessly to save eagles caught in Kamloops wildfire

Fire managed to catch near the base of the tree, with the young eaglets unable to fly from danger

As fire crews work ‘round the clock to contain a rapid wildfire that caught east of Kamloops this week, it isn’t just the homes and people they are working to protect.

Nestled in a tall-standing tree nearby East Shuswap Road, two eagles and their young have played witness to approaching flames since the fire brokeout Thursday.

On Friday, the fire managed to catch near the base of the tree, with the young eaglets unable to fly from danger.

Captured on video by Dave Somerton, fire crews worked tirelessly to quickly to keep the tree from burning down.

“It has been burning but the fire team has finally put it out and now a team of people are bringing in cages and blankets for a worse case scenario,” Somerton said in a 5 a.m. update posted online.

“The birds have an amazing group of heroes in their corner.”

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the fire is holding at an estimated 500 hectares, although still considered out of control.

Four helicopters, and 3 heavy machines are currently being used to fight the smoldering fire, as well as 103 fire members.

WATCH: Do you know the new wildfire terms?

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality advisory in the area, due to the smoke. During a wildfire, smoke conditions can change quickly over short distances and can vary considerably hour-by-hour, the national forecast station said in a statement Saturday.

People with pre-existing health conditions, the elderly, infants, children and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure and are being urged to take extra precautions.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Two eagles and their young sit in Kamloops nest as flames approach. (Bernie Hudyma/Contributed)

Previous story
Former B.C. flight attendant protests sexual harassment outside YVR, asked to leave

Just Posted

BC Ale Trail comes North

Smithers and north B.C. put on the Ale Trail map.

Project Ingo keeps styrofoam out of landfill

Styrofoam can be dropped off at the Smithers Telkwa Transfer Station in the recycling area.

Boys and girls of summer take over Elks Park for provincials

Elks Park ball fields were busy with 21 teams vying for supremacy in three different age classes.

NDP leader lands in Smithers

Consensus has to happen for projects to happen says Jagmeet Singh during a visit to the Northwest.

Time running out to partner on Walnut Park $1.5-million public space

“This opportunity comes around once. You won’t see another one probably built 25-30 years, if that.”

VIDEO: Crews work tirelessly to save eagles caught in Kamloops wildfire

Fire managed to catch near the base of the tree, with the young eaglets unable to fly from danger

Former B.C. flight attendant protests sexual harassment outside YVR, asked to leave

Mandalena Lewis said she was handing out pamphlets outside YVR terminal when asked to leave

Belgium finishes 3rd at World Cup, beats England 2-0

France and Croatia will play in the final on Sunday at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow

Masterchef Canada winner opens catering company in B.C.

19-year-old Masterchef Canada winner Beccy Stables has moved to the Okanagan.

Police reportedly arrest Indigenous pipeline protester occupying B.C. park

Led by Kanahus Manuel, the Tiny House Warriors moved into park in Clearwater last week

B.C. man battles mysterious flesh-eating disease

Rod Erke wants others to be aware of the early warning signs of the deadly disease

VIDEO: Tree dancing in a Vancouver Island Sitka spruce

Aeriosa Vertical Dance soars with nature.

MONEY MONITOR: Key steps to getting out of credit card debt

B.C. residents carry the third-highest amount of credit card debt in Canada

B.C. RCMP investigating more racist slogans on First Nations signs

Police are investigating racist graffiti being posted on First Nations signs in the Kamloops area

Most Read