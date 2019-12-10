Bryon Howard posted a video capturing the moments he narrowly escaped an avalanche while running in Lake Louise on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (YouTube screenshot)

VIDEO: Calgary man narrowly escapes from avalanche while running at Lake Louise

Bryon Howard caught the entire wild experience on camera

An avid Calgary runner is lucky to be alive after nearly getting caught in an avalanche while exploring Lake Louise last week.

Bryon Howard, a Re/Max Realtor, was recording himself out on a run near the Fairmont’s Chateau Lake Louise on Friday when he captured the avalanche on his phone.

According to the video posted on his YouTube account, the run was meant to be a “slow easy” one as part of a December running challenge he’s taking part in which calls for members to run at least one mile each day of the month.

But as Howard faces the camera on himself the avalanche can be seen barrelling its way down the mountain and heading straight for him. The video shows Howard speeding up to avoid getting caught in the moving snow.

Out of breath, Howard can be heard saying “wow” a number of times.

According to avalanche.ca, danger ratings in the region are moderate below the treeline – the lower portion of a mountain – and considerable in the alpine or upper sections.

VIDEO: Calgary man narrowly escapes from avalanche while running at Lake Louise

