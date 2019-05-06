VIDEO: Building partially collapses under raging fire in downtown Victoria

City issues air quality advisory as fire crews take defensive approach

A massive fire caused a portion of a building to collapse in downtown Victoria on Monday morning, as crews tried to gain control of the flames.

The call came in around 5 a.m. about a fire at the vacant building on Pandora Avenue, connected to the Royal Victoria Suites at Government Street. No one is believed to have been inside.

READ MORE: Vigorous fire engulfs rear section of Victoria gas station

Buildings between Johnson Street and Pandora Avenue have been evacuated.

The 600 block of Pandora is closed to traffic, as is the 1400 block of Government Street. Buses in the area are affected.

READ MORE: Grass fire near Langford school under investigation

Deputy Fire Dan Chief Atkinson says it’s believed the fire started in the basement.

Crews say they are in defensive position as it is too dangerous to enter the building.

The City of Victoria issued an advisory that air quality in the area poor, and advised residents and visitors to stay a safe distance away.

READ MORE: One woman confirmed dead following Esquimalt fire

 

Wendy Hedley and her husband are visiting from Winnipeg, were staying next door. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Previous story
Disturbing complaints about RCMP cells lead to call for oversight
Next story
Harry, Meghan ‘absolutely thrilled’ about birth of baby boy

Just Posted

BREAKING: Former Burns Lake mayor pleads guilty to four sex assault charges

Luke Strimbold to be sentenced at a later date, tentatively set for Sept. 23

Former Hudson Bay Mountain Resort CEO Lorne Borgal among 3 dead after Cessna crash near Smithers

A helipcopter from Smithers was first on the scene yesterday

Northwest Fire Centre burn ban starts Monday

Rising temperatures have resulted in a ban on some types of open burning

Greg Brown says he’s ready to fight for Skeena-Bulkley Valley

When you live in the seventh-largest political riding in Canada, you have to be used to long drives.

New power line needed for LNG project

Would connect Site C to LNG plant at Kitimat

VIDEO: Building partially collapses under raging fire in downtown Victoria

City issues air quality advisory as fire crews take defensive approach

B.C. couple convicted of unlawfully confining quadriplegic man

Victim sought to hire woman for sex on New Year’s Day, 2018, but changed his mind

Should Judge Begbie statue be removed from B.C. courthouse square?

Two New Westminster councillors’ motion will be debated and voted on Monday at a council meeting

Body of man recovered, one year after his truck plunged into Kootenay River

Difficult recovery operation due to rapidly flowing river.

Disturbing complaints about RCMP cells lead to call for oversight

Ombudsperson gets complaints of strip search, lack of hygiene

Harry, Meghan ‘absolutely thrilled’ about birth of baby boy

The infant will be seventh in line to the British throne

B.C. youth coach banned amid sexual harassment, bullying scandal: Water Polo Canada

Justin Mitchell can’t take part in Water Polo Canada events or clubs

Vaccine against fentanyl shows promising results in rats: U.S. study

Rats chose food more times instead of fentanyl after receiving the vaccine treatment

B.C. man who taught others to evade millions in taxes loses appeal

Russell Porisky of Chilliwack counselled hundreds to dodge a total of $11.5 million in income tax

Most Read