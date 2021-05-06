A black bear made a visit to downtown Vancouver Tuesday, May 4. The animal was spotted on train tracks in Gastown shortly after at 2:30 p.m. (Twitter/Craig Minielly)

VIDEO: Black bear spotted meandering around downtown Vancouver

The bear was reportedly tranquilized by conservation officers Tuesday afternoon

In a surprising sequence of events, downtown Vancouver was visited by a meandering black bear Tuesday afternoon, May 4.

Locals captured its visit on camera, including photographer Craig Minielly, who showcased the animal travelling along Gastown train tracks shortly after at 2:30 p.m.

After authorities were alerted, police reportedly helped corral the bear for the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

Eventually, a conservation officer “safely tranquilize(d) the animal,” according to Vancouver Police Deputy Chief Howard Chow.

“Never a dull day,” he posted to Twitter with aerial footage of the encounter.

Black Press Media has contacted the province for an update on the bear’s condition.


