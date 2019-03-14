VIDEO: B.C. woman frees skunk’s head from plastic cup

The skunk was spotted struggling on a Mission street with its head stuck on a Burger King cup

A B.C. woman is getting plenty of kudos online after removing a plastic Burger King cup stuck on a skunk’s head.

Taya Krasiun of Mission posted a video of the heroic – and risky – rescue on social media Wednesday.

“I’ve always been a pretty big advocate when it comes to not littering and disposing of garbage responsibility,” Krasiun said in a Facebook post.

“This morning, I witnessed first hand what a consumer lifestyle is doing to our beautiful planet and wildlife. And it was pretty heartbreaking.”

In the 30-second video, Krasiun, wearing plastic bags on her hands, jostles with a small skunk, attempting several times to grab hold of the large cup.

“I was panicking for sure,” she said. “But every time I jumped back, I kept telling myself I needed to help poor Pepé Le Pew.”

After a few tries, Krasiun grabs the cup and the skunk scurries away.

She urged people to be cautious when throwing out their garbage and recycling.

“Regardless if you are recycling or ‘doing your part,’ these animals are trying to survive and will still go through your garbage [or] recycling,” she said.

“Take extra precautions… take off lids, cut pop rings. Garbage to us is deadly to other species.”

