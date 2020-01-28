VIDEO: As 106 reported dead from the coronavirus outbreak, countries look to evacuate citizens

Canada is warning its residents to not go to Hubei province at all

A worker wearing a face mask sprays disinfectant along a path in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei Province, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. China’s death toll from a new viral disease that is causing global concern rose by 25 to at least 106 on Tuesday as the United States and other governments prepared to fly their citizens out of the locked-down city at center of the outbreak. (AP Photo/Arek Rataj)

China has confirmed more than 4,500 cases of a new form of coronavirus, with 106 deaths.

Nearly all of the fatalities have been in central Hubei province, but the new total includes the first death in Beijing.

The Canadian government has updated its advice for travellers to say that citizens shouldn’t go to Hubei province at all, having earlier advised that all non-essential travel should be avoided.

READ MORE: Feds ask Canadians to stop all travel to epicentre of coronavirus in China

The travel warning followed further reassurances from the country’s top public health official that the risk from the disease remains minimal, despite the discovery of a second presumptive case.

Samples from the wife of the man considered to be Canada’s first confirmed case of the illness have been sent to the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg for official confirmation.

Several countries including the United States, Japan, Mongolia and France are preparing evacuations of their citizens, but Canada has not yet announced such plans.

—With files from AP

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.