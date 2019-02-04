Victoria voted ‘most romantic city’ in Canada

For the seventh year in a row, Amazon gave Victoria first place for romantic purchases

Amazon voted Victoria as the most romantic city in Canada. (Flickr)

Love is in the air, especially for Greater Victoria.

For the seventh year in a row, Amazon named Victoria as the most romantic city in Canada, followed by LaSalle, Que. and Fort McMurray, Alta. Other B.C. cities that made the list were North Vancouver (4th) Kelowna (7th), Courtenay (9th), Vancouver (15th), Langley (16th) and Port Coquitlam (20th).

The stats come from compiling sales data from Jan. 1, 2018 to Jan. 1, 2019 on a per capita basis in cities with more than 20,000 residents.

ALSO READ: Victoria hotel runs unique Valentine’s Day package

The data looks at the purchases of romantic comedies, jewellery, sexual wellness products, relationship books and romance novels (both print and Kindle editions).

Victoria not only got the top spot in general, but actually came in first for all five of the romantic product categories.

Additionally, Victoria made the top three spots with the most jewellery purchases, with earrings being the most popular buy.

ALSO READ: Saveur Restaurant makes ‘Most Romantic’ list with two other Victoria-area restaurants

There’s a sense of nostalgia to the romantically-inclined; the top romantic movie sold was the 1990 feature, Pretty Woman, starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere.

The top love story, page-turner was the magically-inspired The All Souls Trilogy by Deborah Harkness.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and Instagram