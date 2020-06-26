Victoria man OK after being trapped in truck bed during vehicle theft

The Victoria Police Department is asking anyone with video of a recent incident to come forward. (File photo)

Victoria police are asking for anyone with cellphone, surveillance or dashcam footage to come forward after a man allegedly stole a truck and tried to flee with the owner trapped in the back.

Just before 8 a.m. on June 25, officers were called to the 900-block of Green Street, for reports of a truck that had been stolen. According to the victim, he was on his way to work when he realized he forgot something and went back home to get it. Leaving his truck running in his driveway, he ran inside to retrieve the item but heard the sounds of his truck being backed out of the driveway.

The victim sought police help but decided he would also search nearby areas for his truck. The victim and his partner spotted the truck in the 800-block of Mason Street a short time later. The victim approached the truck and spoke with a man who was outside the vehicle, sorting through the work tools that were normally contained in the truck.

The victim stepped away to talk with another man who appeared to be in possession of some of his property.

While the two were speaking, the first man got back into the truck and began to drive away. The victim ran back to the truck and grabbed onto the back, being dragged for several blocks until he was able to pull himself into the truck bed. His partner followed behind in her vehicle.

The driver then began to drive erratically, potentially in an effort to dislodge the victim from the back of the truck, according to a statement from the Victoria Police Department. The victim called out for help and several bystanders called 911 as the truck was driven through the streets of downtown, and at one point reportedly down a sidewalk and at another point against traffic on Bay Street.

The suspect then fled from the truck at the intersection of Bay and Blanshard streets. The victim was able to climb from the bed and into the cab of the truck and bring it to a stop.

He then chased the suspect and held him down with the assistance of several bystanders until officers could arrive and take the suspect into custody.

Luckily, no one was injured.

If you have any video of these incidents or have information about what happened but haven’t spoken to an officer yet, you’re asked to call VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

