(SilverStar Facebook)

Vernon snowboarder found dead in ravine at Silverstar Resort

The victim was a Vernon man in his 40s

A snowboarder who fell into a ravine on Silverstar Mountain Resort on Saturday (Dec. 18), died at the scene after being discovered by a skier.

The skier noticed the man’s board sticking out of the snow in the Putnam Creek area of the mountain, about 11:20 a.m.

Vernon RCMP was called to the mountain after being notified that a snowboarder had been found unconscious, in an area of complex terrain that was closed at the time due to poor conditions.

Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, explained that efforts to resuscitate the individual were unsuccessful and he was declared deceased at the scene.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased, those who attempted to rescue him, and everyone impacted by this tragedy,

said Terleski.

The snowboarder was identified as a Vernon man in his 40’s, and due to privacy, his name will not be released.

The BC Coroners Service was notified of the death and is now investigating to determine the circumstances of how the person came to their unexpected death.

READ MORE: 1 person dead at SilverStar ski resort near Vernon; investigation ongoing

READ MORE: North Okanagan Gleaners cap busy year with a million meals

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

skiingVernon

Previous story
English Channel rescuers accused of manslaughter in migrant deaths
Next story
RCMP investigating after Nelson-Creston MLA verbally assaulted over vaccine policies

Just Posted

Samuel Olmeda, pictured here, was last seen on Nov.10 and was reported missing on Dec. 17. (RCMP photo)
Terrace RCMP seeking help in locating missing man

Gidimt’en Checkpoint, a Wet’suwet’en group opposing the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline, released this photo with a statement in which they claim to have reoccupied the pipeline site near Houston from where they were ousted last month by the RCMP. ( Gidimt’en Checkpoint/Facebook)
Pipeline opposition group reoccupies Houston worksite a month after police action

Smithers recorded 7 new COVID-19 cases between Dec. 5 and Dec. 11, 2021. (British Columbia Centre for Disease Control)
New COVID cases remain low in Smithers

The Iskut Band and Tahltan Band continue to govern Tahltan interests with respect to the Indian Act in the communities of Iskut, Dease Lake, and Telegraph Creek, says the Tahltan Central Government (TCG). (TCG photo)
Tahltan Central Government launches new website for its stewardship initiative